Google is Developing Emoji Reactions for Gmail

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Google is reportedly developing a new feature for Gmail that will allow users to react to emails with emoji, similar to emoji reaction implementations found on platforms like Outlook. Evidence of this feature was discovered in recent updates to the Gmail app for iOS and Android.

The feature was initially reported by The Tape Drive after code indicating emoji reactions was found in the iOS Gmail app. Further evidence was found in the latest Gmail APK for Android, corroborating the claims made about the upcoming feature. According to the code, the feature is “coming soon” and some Gmail users will be among the first to have access to emoji reactions.

Users will be able to use emoji reactions directly from the email screen or the three-dot overflow menu within Gmail. However, some limitations exist, such as not being able to use certain emoji reactions on encrypted messages, in large groups, or if the user has been bcc’d. Additionally, there may be a cap of 20 emoji reactions per email and some messages may have a limit of 50 unique reactions.

Google has not made a public announcement about the emoji reactions feature for Gmail. When asked for confirmation, a Google spokesperson responded with a playful “😉,✋📻” and advised everyone to “stay tuned.”

With this new feature, Gmail users will be able to express their reactions to emails using emoji, making the email platform feel more like a messaging app. It remains to be seen when the feature will be officially rolled out to all users, but Gmail users can look forward to adding a dash of fun and expressiveness to their email conversations in the near future.

