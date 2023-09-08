城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

只需 2021 美元即可獲得 Microsoft Office 49.99 和在線培訓課程的終身許可證

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
只需 2021 美元即可獲得 Microsoft Office 49.99 和在線培訓課程的終身許可證

If you’re looking to update your skills in Microsoft Office apps like Excel, Word, or PowerPoint, there’s a great deal available right now. For just $49.99, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 and online training courses, a 79% discount from the regular price of $239.99.

Unlike Microsoft 365, which requires a yearly subscription, this lifetime license allows you to pay once and access the suite for life. With this bundle, you’ll receive a link and software license key to install the apps on one Windows PC. However, if you upgrade your computer in the future, you’ll need to purchase another license key for that device.

In addition to the lifetime license, this deal also includes the Microsoft Zero to Advanced training courses. These courses cover various use cases and tools in Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Access. You’ll learn valuable skills such as using VLOOKUP and conditional formatting in Excel, creating document templates and password-protected files in Word, and designing engaging slideshows in PowerPoint. These skills are not only useful for personal and creative projects but also in a professional setting.

Whether you need the latest version of Microsoft Office for Windows or want to enhance your skills with online training courses, this bundle offers both for an incredibly low price. Take advantage of this opportunity to own Microsoft Office 2021 and expand your knowledge of its applications.

Sources: Credit: LearningWhilePracticing

定義：
– Microsoft Office: A suite of productivity applications developed by Microsoft.
– Microsoft 365: A subscription-based version of Microsoft Office that provides access to the latest software updates and additional features.
– VLOOKUP: A function in Microsoft Excel that allows you to search for a value in a table and return a corresponding value from a different column.
– Conditional formatting: A feature in Microsoft Excel that allows you to format cells based on specific conditions or criteria.
– Document templates: Pre-designed layouts for creating documents in Microsoft Word.
– Password-protected files: Files that require a password to open or modify.
– Slideshows: Presentations composed of multiple slides that can include text, images, and multimedia elements.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論