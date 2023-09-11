城市生活

購買 Apple Premium M1,500 Max MacBook Pro 即可節省 1 美元，僅限今日

By羅伯特·安德魯

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
If you’ve been eyeing Apple’s premium M1 Max MacBook Pro, now is the perfect time to make your move. As part of B&H’s Deal Zone event, you can enjoy a massive $1,500 discount on the high-end configuration of the MacBook Pro 16-inch. This offer is available today only, so don’t miss out.

The discounted model comes in Space Gray and is equipped with the powerful Late 2021 M1 Max chip, featuring a 32-core GPU. It also boasts a generous 64GB of memory and a spacious 2TB SSD, ensuring your purchase remains future-proofed.

According to the AppleInsider M1 MacBook Pro 16-inch Price Guide, B&H’s price of $2,799 is the best we’ve seen for this top-tier configuration. On top of the significant cash discount, B&H is offering free 2-day shipping within the contiguous U.S., ensuring a seamless shopping experience.

For those who have a Payboo card, there’s even more potential for savings. Depending on your state’s eligibility, you can enjoy a sales tax refund or special financing.

In addition to the discounted MacBook Pro 16-inch, B&H is also offering other aggressive deals on closeout models. These include the M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch configurations with various specifications, all at significant discounts.

If you’re in the market for other Apple products, be sure to explore the various offers available during this week’s Apple Event celebrations. The Apple Price Guide provides exclusive deals on devices ranging from MacBook Air to Mac Mini. Take advantage of these limited-time specials before they’re gone.

來源：
– AppleInsider M1 MacBook Pro 16-inch Price Guide

