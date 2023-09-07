城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

GE 航空航天公司的 Sensiworm：噴氣發動機檢查和維修的未來

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
GE 航空航天公司的 Sensiworm：噴氣發動機檢查和維修的未來

GE Aerospace has introduced a groundbreaking technology that could revolutionize the way jet engines are inspected and repaired. The Sensiworm (Soft ElectroNics Skin-Innervated Robotic Worm) is a worm-like robot that acts as an extra set of eyes and ears for service operators, allowing for more efficient and less invasive inspections and repairs.

Similar to how soft robotics have transformed patient surgeries, the Sensiworm aims to offer minimally intrusive inspections and even perform repairs itself in the future. With its soft and compliant design, it can crawl across various engine parts, including rotating wind turbine blades, and transmit live video and real-time data about the condition of the engine components.

The Sensiworm’s advantages go beyond its ability to move across engine parts. Equipped with suction-cup feet, it can overcome obstacles and navigate to hard-to-reach areas that would otherwise be inaccessible. It can also measure the thickness of thermal barrier coatings and detect gas leaks.

GE Aerospace developed the Sensiworm through SEMI Flex Tech, a public/private coalition funded by the US Army that focuses on advancing flexible electronics. While the article does not provide details on the current development stage of the machine, it highlights the potential benefits it could bring to the aerospace industry.

By allowing inspectors to have virtually unfettered access to the engine without disassembling it, the Sensiworm could significantly reduce downtime for inspection and repairs. GE envisions a future where this robotic innovation becomes an integral part of aerospace engineering, enabling faster and more efficient servicing of aircraft.

Although the specific timeline for deployment in the field remains undisclosed, GE Aerospace’s Sensiworm represents a promising advancement in the field of jet engine inspections and repairs. With its combination of soft robotics, advanced sensing capabilities, and potential for autonomous repairs, the Sensiworm holds the potential to transform the aerospace industry and minimize aircraft downtime.

Source: This article is based on information from GE Aerospace’s demonstration and the company’s official website.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論