城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Gargoyles 重製版套裝可在多平台上發布

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Gargoyles 重製版套裝可在多平台上發布

Disney Games and developer Empty Clip Studios have announced the release date for Gargoyles Remastered, a revival of the classic ’90s side-scrolling platform adventure game. The game will launch on October 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG, priced at $14.99.

Gargoyles Remastered offers an enhanced gaming experience, featuring improved visuals, animations, and sound effects that are inspired by the beloved animated series. Fans of the show and retro gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the attention to detail in bringing the world of Gargoyles to life.

Players will take on the role of Goliath, the leader of the Gargoyles, as they embark on an epic journey to save the world from destruction. Goliath possesses incredible strength, the ability to scale stone towers, and razor-sharp claws to defeat enemies. Mastering mid-air attacks and hand-to-hand combat will be essential in the non-stop action gameplay.

One of the key features of Gargoyles Remastered is the ability to seamlessly toggle between modern graphics inspired by the animated series and a classic 16-bit mode reminiscent of the original game. This gives players the option to experience the game in whichever style they prefer.

In addition to the graphical options, Gargoyles Remastered includes new features such as achievements and gameplay rewind, allowing players to tailor their experience to their liking. The original soundtrack has also been remastered, adding to the immersive adventure.

Fans can expect a faithful recreation of the original game, with added enhancements and modern features that make Gargoyles Remastered a must-play for both fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts.

來源：
– Gargoyles Remastered to launch Oct. 19 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Gematsu) – https://www.gematsu.com/2022/09/gargoyles-remastered-to-launch-oct-19-for-ps4-xbox-one-switch-and-pc
– Empty Clip Studios official website – http://www.emptyclipstudios.com/

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

阿爾法羅密歐推出重新詮釋的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和電動選項

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

iPhone 15 向圓邊過渡是正確之舉嗎？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

專業技術

阿爾法羅密歐推出重新詮釋的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和電動選項

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

iPhone 15 向圓邊過渡是正確之舉嗎？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

Instagram Threads 推出關鍵詞搜索功能

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論