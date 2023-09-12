城市生活

Garena Free Fire: How to Get Free Rewards with Redeem Codes

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Getting rewarded always encourages you for the betterment, especially when it comes to gaming. Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, understands this and constantly offers its players exciting opportunities to earn free in-game items.

Every day, Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes that players can use to collect a variety of rewards, including skins, weapons, costumes, and more. These codes are valid for a limited time, usually between 12 to 18 hours.

To claim your freebies, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes into the designated text box, then click on the confirm button to continue

Step 4: After confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-checking. Tap on ‘OK’ to proceed

Step 5: The codes will be successfully redeemed, and you can now collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.

Today, you have the chance to win a free Gilded Mask, as well as exciting new bundles and skins. However, remember to check back again tomorrow for more free rewards.

Source: Garena Free Fire

– Redeem codes: Special codes provided by game developers that allow players to claim free in-game items or bonuses.
– Skins: Cosmetics that change the appearance of weapons, characters, or other objects in a game.
– Bundles: A collection of in-game items sold together as a package.
– In-game mail: A section within the game where players can receive messages, rewards, and other items.

