Garena Free Fire MAX：使用兌換碼解鎖 Evo 槍皮膚

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Garena Free Fire MAX has introduced an exciting event called the Evo Vault, where players have the opportunity to obtain elusive Evo gun skins. Starting from August 18, 2023, and running until September 29, 3:59 a.m. IST, players can participate in the event by spending diamonds on spins to unlock these desirable skins.

The Evo Vault event offers players the chance to get their hands on four coveted Evo gun skins. To unlock these skins, players can spend 20 diamonds for a single spin or opt for a bundle of 10 spins at a discounted rate of 180 diamonds. Within 50 spins, players are guaranteed to acquire an Evo gun skin, providing an opportunity to obtain one for 900 diamonds or even less. Along with the highly sought-after skins, players will receive 49 other valuable rewards.

It’s important to note that there are four distinct skins available, and players may receive any one of them. The Evo Vault event has brought a wave of excitement to Free Fire MAX users, as they have been eagerly waiting to obtain these elusive gun skins.

In addition to the Evo Vault event, Garena has also released redeem codes for Free Fire MAX players. However, it’s crucial to act quickly, as only the first 500 players can access these codes. Here are the redeem codes for September 12:

  • FF7MJ31CXKRG
  • FFPO8BS5JW2D
  • PJNF5CQBAJLK
  • F7AC2YXE6RF2
  • FHLOYFDHE34G
  • XGW4FNK7ATON
  • 67IBBMSL7AK8
  • GFEICJGW9NKY
  • TKEYVGQC3CT8
  • QFVRTNJ45IT8
  • UF4BHK6LYOU9
  • IF767T1BE456
  • YFFCMCPSJ99S
  • 3BR43FMAPYEZ
  • ZXZJZE25WEFJ
  • JV427K98魯奇
  • ZMCPW2D1U3XA
  • 3FFAC2YXE6RF
  • 2FAGTFQRDE1X
  • CFFCMCPSBN9C
  • UNPYFATT3HGS
  • QFFMCPSGC9X
  • ZMCPW2D2WKWF
  • 2ZZZ76NT3PDS
  • HFFCMCPCPSEN5
  • MXHNC95435FA
  • GJ6KWMFJVMQQ
  • YGFFCMCPSUYUY
  • 7EMCPW3D28VZ
  • D6EYH2W3XK8U
  • PGGARENA

要兌換代碼，請按照以下步驟操作：

  1. Visit the Redemption website by clicking on this link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
  2. Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
  3. Enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
  4. Once the redemption is successful, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours.

Make sure to redeem the codes as soon as possible to secure your access to the rewards.

來源：

  • Original article: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 12

