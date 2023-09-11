城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

數字公共基礎設施在促進金融包容性和生產力方面的作用

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
數字公共基礎設施在促進金融包容性和生產力方面的作用

The G20, in collaboration with the World Bank and the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), has released a policy guide on the development and deployment of digital public infrastructure (DPI) to promote financial inclusion and productivity gains in the Global South. The document explores the potential of DPIs in driving financial inclusion and productivity, with case studies from various regions.

DPIs, when implemented as interoperable and open systems, have the power to create inclusive economies and provide vulnerable groups with easy and secure access to critical services through efficient payment platforms. This infrastructure also plays a significant role in helping nations achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The policy guide cites the example of India, which has successfully implemented DPIs such as the Aadhaar digital ID and the interoperable UPI digital payments platform. The G20 believes that DPIs can benefit not only the financial sector but also other domains like healthcare, education, and social welfare.

While acknowledging the progress made in global financial inclusion efforts through the use of digital financial services (DFS), the publication emphasizes that there is still much work to be done, and DPIs can be instrumental in achieving these goals. Managed well, DPIs have the potential to lower transaction costs, stimulate innovation, enhance competitiveness and interoperability, and improve user experiences.

For the private sector, DPIs present opportunities for innovation, increased efficiency, and access to new markets and credit, provided the necessary institutional and market conditions exist.

However, the implementation of DPIs also brings potential risks related to operational, legal, regulatory, insolvency, exclusion, and financial consumer protection issues. To address these risks and fully leverage the benefits of DPIs, authorities are urged to create an enabling environment through good practices, risk-based regulation and supervision, and robust data protection architecture.

It is important to note that the recommendations in the policy document are voluntary and nonbinding, intended for public authorities but may also be useful for other stakeholders involved in digital public infrastructure.

In a related development, India’s UPI payments system, which is a key component of its digital public infrastructure, experienced a record-breaking month in August with 10.58 billion transactions. This represents a 67 percent increase compared to the previous year. The success of India’s UPI has attracted interest from other countries, with three African nations reportedly in talks with India to explore partnerships and benefit from India’s experience with UPI.

來源：
– G20 Policy Guide on Digital Public Infrastructure for Financial Inclusion and Productivity
– NDTV: India’s UPI Payments System Clocks Record Transactions in August

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論