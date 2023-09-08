城市生活

Cruise Robotaxi Company Nears Regulatory Approval for Mass Production of Driverless Vehicle

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Cruise, the robotaxi company backed by General Motors, is on the brink of receiving regulatory approval for the mass production of its purpose-built driverless vehicle, according to CEO Kyle Vogt. The company’s vehicle, called the Origin, was unveiled in 2020 and represents the next generation of driverless cars, with no steering wheel or pedals and only passenger seats. While Cruise currently operates modified vehicles with traditional controls, the goal is to have thousands of Origins providing ridesharing services across the United States.

However, before this vision can become a reality, Cruise must overcome regulatory obstacles and obtain an exemption from federal safety standards. Vogt believes that this important exemption could be granted as early as this month. Critics of Cruise’s robotaxi services, as well as those of major player Waymo, have expressed concerns about the safety and readiness of fully autonomous vehicles on public roads. Incidents involving autonomous cars in San Francisco have fueled these concerns.

Recent events have underscored the challenges faced by Cruise and other companies in the autonomous vehicle industry. Last month, regulators ordered Cruise to reduce its robotaxi fleet in San Francisco following a crash with a fire truck. The incident resulted in minor injuries to the passenger of the driverless car. However, the California Public Utilities Commission did grant Cruise and Waymo permission to expand their paid ridesharing services throughout the day, marking a significant milestone for the industry.

Kyle Vogt has emphasized the potential of autonomous technology to enhance road safety but warns that excessive resistance from critics could hinder its progress. Waymo, too, has revealed its own design for a vehicle resembling Cruise’s Origin, developed in partnership with Chinese automaker Geely. The Waymo vehicle offers a spacious and comfortable interior without a steering wheel or pedals, providing riders with screens, chargers, and adjustable seating options.

In summary, Cruise is just days away from obtaining regulatory approval for the mass production of its fully autonomous vehicle, the Origin. This marks a significant step towards realizing the company’s vision of a driverless ridesharing service. However, concerns about safety and regulatory hurdles must be addressed before these vehicles can be deployed on a larger scale. Nonetheless, the progress made by Cruise and Waymo signals a promising future for autonomous transportation.

