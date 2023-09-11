城市生活

預覽：極限競速 (2023)

Forza Motorsport (2023) is the highly anticipated racing game developed by Turn 10 Studios and published by Xbox. Set to release on October 10th for Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam), the game aims to break away from its sister series, Forza Horizon, and embrace a more serious and authentic racing experience.

Unlike Forza Horizon, which focuses on the relationship between cars and the world, Forza Motorsport loves cars for being cars. It caters to the enthusiasts who enjoy the technical aspects of cars, with its realistic and challenging gameplay. The newest entry in the series aims to cater to both hardcore fans and newcomers alike, removing the number 8 from its title to avoid overwhelming potential players.

The game features a variety of tracks, both fictional and real, showcasing the beauty and thrill of racing. The fictional tracks, such as Maple Valley, Hakone, and Grand Oak Raceway, offer unique and immersive experiences. Additionally, players can race on iconic real tracks like Mugello Circuit and Kyalami.

In terms of gameplay, Forza Motorsport (2023) offers a straightforward approach that anyone can pick up. The game provides a tutorial that guides players on basic techniques, such as braking before turns and accelerating through them. However, as players progress, the game gradually increases the difficulty, allowing them to customize their experience with various driving assists and AI opponents.

Forza Motorsport (2023) aims to strike a balance between accessibility and challenge, providing a pleasurable experience for players of all skill levels. Whether it will be successful in attracting both its dedicated fanbase and those accustomed to the more relaxed Forza Horizon series remains to be seen. Nevertheless, the game offers a unique and passionate racing experience that is sure to excite racing game enthusiasts.

