Raja Koduri 的 Mihira AI 旨在將人工智能帶給大眾

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Raja Koduri, founder of Mihira AI and former Intel chief architect, has founded an artificial intelligence startup that seeks to make AI accessible and affordable, particularly in the field of visual effects in movies. Koduri, a successful chip designer, aims to utilize AI to make every artist a “super-artist” by training thousands of artists in India on new tools and technologies. The goal is to create visual spectacles that are on par with the likes of “Game of Thrones,” but at a fraction of the cost. Koduri wants to lower the budget for creating movies like “Avatar,” which cost around $400 million, to just $10 million with the help of AI.

However, Koduri’s ambitions don’t stop at the movie industry. He also wants to bring AI to India’s remote areas by setting up data centers within every 100-kilometer radius, making computing infrastructure accessible to more people. He believes that for India to become a technology leader, it needs to invest in the best infrastructure for computing. While the cost of setting up numerous data centers may seem daunting, Koduri is confident that India can make it happen by leveraging its manufacturing capabilities and bringing down costs to a few billion dollars.

Koduri also addresses the challenge of attracting top chip and AI engineers to work in India. He believes that money is not the deciding factor, but rather the collective passion and ecosystem that India can offer. Building a strong ecosystem, similar to those in Silicon Valley and other tech hubs, will encourage talented engineers to come back home and contribute to India’s chip and AI industry.

To correct the trend of chip design startups in India primarily becoming service companies, Koduri emphasizes the importance of focusing on fundamental intellectual property (IP) development. Startups should aim to build products that address end-user problems, whether in gaming, AI, smartphones, or other domains. Koduri believes that with the right support and mindset, India can foster a culture of IP development.

Overall, Koduri is optimistic about India’s potential in the chip and AI space. He has been advising and encouraging several chip startups in the country, including a packaging design company called Infinipack. In response to the idea that advanced packaging can deliver more efficient chips after the “death” of Moore’s Law, Koduri reminds us that the essence of Moore’s Law was the doubling of chip performance every two years. While this may no longer be the case, he maintains that technological progress is still possible.

