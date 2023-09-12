城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

《足球經理 2024》移動版將於 XNUMX 月登陸 Netflix 遊戲

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《足球經理 2024》移動版將於 XNUMX 月登陸 Netflix 遊戲

Football Manager, the popular video game series by SEGA, will be making its mobile debut on Netflix Games in November 2023. The upcoming release, titled “Football Manager 2024 Mobile” is hailed as the most complete edition to date and allows players to assemble a squad of football players from various leagues.

The game will be simultaneously released on mobile alongside the boxed and digital editions for major consoles and PC platforms such as Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox Game Pass. Previous progress from the 2023 edition of Football Manager can be transferred to the new release, but a Netflix subscription will be required to play.

It is worth noting that Football Manager 2024 Mobile, like all other games on Netflix (totaling 74 titles), will not contain any advertisements or microtransactions. In an official blog post, Netflix highlights its global reach and membership base as reasons for the move of the game to their platform, allowing more players to access the game than ever before.

To download Football Manager 2024 Mobile, existing players with a Netflix membership can find and install the game through the Netflix mobile app upon its release. It will be located in a dedicated Games row on Apple phones and a separate Games tab on Android devices. However, the game will not be available through the Netflix app on PCs, TVs, and game consoles.

This collaboration between SEGA and Netflix marks their second game together, following the release of Sonic Prime Dash earlier this year. Further details about the Netflix version of Football Manager will be revealed in late October.

As the release date approaches, players and fans of Football Manager can anticipate the new mobile experience on Netflix Games, expanding the reach of the popular football management simulation game to a broader audience.

來源：
– Netflix Games Blog Post
– SEGA

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論