北美社區峰會：助力數字化轉型成功

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The success of digital transformation projects is often hindered by poorly developed digital strategies, lack of alignment to technology choices, and limited user adoption of new systems and processes. These observations are supported by third-party research studies from firms like Deloitte. To address these challenges, industry experts such as CIO Kenny Mullican, AE Index Report host Toni Witt, and Cloud Wars founder Bob Evans are participating in Community Summit North America. This event, scheduled from October 15-20 in Charlotte, North Carolina, is recognized as the largest independent innovation, training, and education program for the Microsoft Business Applications space.

Community Summit North America offers a comprehensive agenda that includes over 500 sessions on topics like artificial intelligence (AI), Dynamics, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform. Attendees can also take advantage of more than 30 hands-on Academy classes and receive in-person help at the Tech Medic help desks. Additionally, the event features a wide range of ISVs, consultants, and systems integrators on the show floor, providing valuable insights and solutions.

During the event, Bob Evans will be taking the keynote stage to discuss Microsoft’s position as the top-ranked company on his Cloud Wars Top 10 list. With over 4,000 business technology professionals attending, representing mid-market and enterprise organizations, Summit NA provides a unique opportunity for individuals and teams to receive in-depth training and education that can be applied directly to their digital transformation initiatives. This concentrated learning experience allows participants to accelerate their journey in just five days.

The event’s impact is evident in the testimonial of a manufacturing firm’s CIO, who emphasized the return on investment obtained by sending their team to Community Summit North America. As the company recently migrated to the D365 Finance, Operations, and Supply Chain Cloud ERP, their IT and finance colleagues are keen to gather tips, tutorials, and how-to information that will expedite the realization of their digital transformation goals.

Community Summit North America stands out as the longest-running independent user conference for the Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem. With a focus on offering actionable advice and real-world guidance, the event is created “For Users, By Users”. Join industry experts and practitioners at Community Summit North America to gain insights into leveraging Microsoft Business Applications to achieve your company’s digital transformation objectives.

