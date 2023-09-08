城市生活

中國對iPhone使用的打壓導致蘋果公司失去市場價值

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
中國對iPhone使用的打壓導致蘋果公司失去市場價值

Apple has seen $200 billion knocked off its market value due to concerns that China is cracking down on iPhone use by government officials. This news comes ahead of Apple’s launch of its latest smartphone, which was expected to help the company surpass Samsung as the largest smartphone maker by volume. However, the reported curbs on government iPhones in Beijing and the resurgence of Huawei pose significant challenges for Apple in the Chinese market. China comprises approximately a fifth of Apple’s revenue.

The uncertainty surrounding Apple’s fate in China has caused its shares to fall by about 6% in the past two days. Investors are worried about the impact of these restrictions on the company’s future performance. China has been a crucial market for Apple, and any obstacles it faces in the country could have a significant impact on its overall success.

China’s restrictions on government iPhones, coupled with the declining market share of Apple, have reignited the competition between Apple and Huawei. Huawei’s resurgence threatens to overshadow Apple’s achievements and challenge its position as a leading smartphone brand.

In addition to Apple’s challenges in China, there are other key news events to watch. Japan will release revised second-quarter GDP growth figures, and India is hosting the G20 summit, attended by world leaders such as US President Joe Biden. The Maldives presidential election and North Korea’s 75th-anniversary celebrations are also noteworthy geopolitical events.

It is crucial for Apple to navigate these challenges in China effectively in order to maintain its position in the global smartphone market. Further developments in China’s restrictions on iPhone use and the competition between Apple and Huawei will continue to impact Apple’s market value and reputation.

