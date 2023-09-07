城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Trek 推出新型高轉點 Slash 全山地自行車

By曼波布雷西亞

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Trek 推出新型高轉點 Slash 全山地自行車

Trek has recently released the latest version of their long travel all-mountain bike, the Slash, featuring a high main pivot frame. The decision to incorporate a high-pivot design, similar to what is found on the Session downhill bike, aims to enhance performance and pedaling efficiency.

The Slash is available in both carbon and aluminum frame options, with full 29″ or mixed wheel sizes. The frame features a 170mm travel, with a progressive flip chip for adjusting shock progression. The geometry of the Slash varies based on size and wheel size, with reaches ranging from 430mm to 513mm.

One of the standout features of the Slash is Trek’s BITS (Built-In-Tool System) in-frame storage system, which provides secure storage for tools and spares. The carbon frame also includes additional protective layers to guard against rock strikes and impact damage.

In terms of suspension design, the Slash utilizes Trek’s Active Braking Pivot, combined with a high main pivot to create a rearward wheel path. This design results in a smoother ride over rough terrain and improved balance as the suspension compresses. To mitigate pedal kickback, Trek has added a 19-tooth idler wheel and a lower chain roller to the drivetrain.

Trek offers seven different build kits for the Slash, ranging from $4,400 to $11,500 USD, catering to a wide range of riders. Additionally, the Slash is also available as a frame-only option.

The new Trek Slash represents the brand’s commitment to creating a pedal-friendly, high-performing all-mountain bike that can handle any trail with ease.

來源：
– Trek Bikes

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

iPhone 15 向圓邊過渡是正確之舉嗎？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

Instagram Threads 推出關鍵詞搜索功能

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

專業技術

據報導，蘋果不會在“Wonderlust”活動中推出 iPhone 15 Ultra

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

iPhone 15 向圓邊過渡是正確之舉嗎？

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

Instagram Threads 推出關鍵詞搜索功能

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
專業技術

谷歌將在印度推出 Pixel Watch 2 和 Pixel 8 系列

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論