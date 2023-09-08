城市生活

在新 iPhone 發布之前，如何估算當前 iPhone 的以舊換新價值

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
With Apple’s highly anticipated event just around the corner, many people may be considering buying the new iPhones that will be announced. However, not everyone may have enough money on hand to purchase them at launch. The good news is that there’s a way to alleviate this financial burden – by trading in your current iPhone.

To determine the estimated trade-in value of your iPhone, you can visit Apple’s official trade-in website. They provide a comprehensive list of trade-in values for their devices, including iPhones, Apple Watches, and other products. This will give you an idea of how much you can expect to receive when you trade in your current device for a new one.

For instance, according to the current trade-in value list on Apple’s website, the iPhone 13 Pro Max can get you up to $640, while the iPhone 7 is listed at a trade-in value of $40. Keep in mind that these values are estimates and may vary depending on the condition of your device.

It’s important to note that the trade-in values for the upcoming iPhone 14 models are not yet included in the list. So, if you’re planning to trade in your device for the latest model, you may need to wait until those values are updated on the website.

Knowing the estimated trade-in value of your current iPhone can help you plan your budget and make an informed decision on whether to upgrade to the new iPhone. Considering the high cost of smartphones these days, any savings you can get from trading in your old device can be beneficial.

In conclusion, if you’re considering buying one of the new iPhones but are worried about the cost, it’s a good idea to estimate the trade-in value of your current iPhone. Apple’s official trade-in website provides a convenient way to do this, giving you an idea of how much you can expect to receive when you trade in your device for a newer model. This can help you plan your budget and potentially save money on your new iPhone purchase.

