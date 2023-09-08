城市生活

在數字資產生態系統中實現匿名性的挑戰

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Federal Reserve has released a paper discussing the limitations of achieving cash-like anonymity in digital asset ecosystems. The paper argues that the desire for anonymity is often based on a misconception of how digital systems operate. Despite encryption and other security measures, small pieces of information can still leak through activity logs and audit trails, making complete anonymity practically impossible.

While the paper acknowledges that digital systems cannot provide the same level of anonymity as cash, it fails to address the widespread recognition that digital money will gradually replace cash, eradicating any potential for anonymity in the future. This is a key point that many individuals instinctively understand.

The paper covers various types of systems, including public and permissioned blockchains, but it is clearly written from a central bank perspective. It distinguishes between the issuance layer and the circulation layer, a concept commonly associated with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

One privacy strategy suggested in the paper involves adopting hybrid approaches instead of relying on a single method. For example, a common approach for CBDCs is to allow small value payments without requiring Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks. However, this opens the door for illicit actors to divide larger transactions into smaller amounts to bypass controls.

The paper also highlights the unintended consequences of intentional data disclosure. Privacy-enhancing features often come with a heavy computational load, which can result in poor transaction performance. Users may choose to disable these features in order to expedite settlement, unknowingly compromising their own privacy and that of the entire payment system.

Issues of privacy and usability are crucial factors that could determine the success or failure of CBDCs. Privacy concerns have gained traction, with the public questioning the potential misuse of personal information by governments. Additionally, if CBDCs do not offer significant usability benefits over existing private solutions, they may struggle to gain acceptance among the general population.

The Federal Reserve’s exploration of privacy strategies in digital asset ecosystems highlights the complexities and challenges in achieving anonymity. It serves as a reminder that while privacy is a desirable characteristic, it may be unrealistic to expect complete cash-like anonymity in digital systems.

Sources: Federal Reserve, Financial Times, RBC

定義：
– Privacy: The state or condition of being free from unauthorized intrusion or disclosure of personal information.
– Digital asset ecosystems: The network of platforms and systems that facilitate the creation, storage, and transfer of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies.
– Anonymity: The state of being anonymous or unidentifiable. In the context of digital systems, it refers to the ability to conduct transactions or activities without revealing one’s true identity.
– Central bank digital currency (CBDC): A digital form of a country’s fiat currency issued and regulated by the central bank.

