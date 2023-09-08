城市生活

FBI 警告說，保護自己免受 Beta 應用程序詐騙的興起

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Installing beta versions of apps has become a popular practice among tech enthusiasts who want to experience the latest features before anyone else. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is urging caution, as cybercriminals have started taking advantage of this trend to carry out scams and phishing attacks.

Beta apps are pre-release versions of apps that developers distribute to users for testing and feedback purposes. Unfortunately, these beta apps are now being used to embed malicious code, putting users at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and device compromise.

The FBI warns that these malicious beta apps often masquerade as legitimate apps, using similar names, images, and descriptions to deceive users. Cybercriminals employ phishing or romance scams to establish communication with their victims. Once a connection is established, they persuade users to install a mobile beta app, promising attractive incentives such as large payments.

The most common type of beta app scam involves cryptocurrency exchanges. The victims are tricked into entering their account details to make payments for investing in cryptocurrencies. However, the funds and personal information provided are actually transferred to the cybercriminals.

To protect yourself from falling victim to these scams, the FBI has provided several recommendations. Before installing any beta app, always check the app developer and customer reviews. Additionally, avoid sending payments to individuals you have not met or only interacted with online. Be cautious about sharing personal or financial information through email or messages, and refrain from opening suspicious attachments or clicking on unexpected links.

It is essential to exercise caution when receiving urgent or threatening messages and to verify the legitimacy of links by hovering over them. Stay vigilant and skeptical of emails or messages that seem suspicious. Keep your software updated to protect against vulnerabilities, control app permissions, and uninstall unused applications to minimize security risks.

Protecting yourself from beta app scams requires staying informed, being cautious, and practicing good online security habits. By following these recommendations, you can help safeguard your personal information and financial assets from cybercriminals.

定義：
– Beta apps: Pre-release versions of apps that developers distribute to users for testing and feedback.
– Phishing scams: Fraudulent attempts to deceive individuals by posing as a trustworthy entity to steal personal information or financial details.
– Romance scams: Online scams where cybercriminals establish fake relationships with victims to exploit them financially.

