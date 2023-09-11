城市生活

Fairphone 5：一款可持續且可修復的智能手機，但也有一些缺點

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Fairphone 5 stands out from the competition due to its commitment to sustainability and longevity. This smartphone is designed to be kept for many years, and Fairphone promises years of software updates. In fact, the company plans to update the phone’s Android software until 2031, with the possibility of extending support even further. This is a significant commitment compared to other manufacturers that typically offer only a few years of updates.

In addition to software updates, the Fairphone 5 is also repairable. Users can easily replace parts such as the screen, USB port, camera, and battery themselves. The availability of affordable replacement parts makes it feasible for users to keep their Fairphone 5 for a long time. Combined with the extended software support, this smartphone offers a unique proposition in the market.

However, there are some downsides to consider. The Fairphone 5’s wide-angle camera is not up to the standard of competing smartphones. It may not produce the best quality photos, which is an important factor for many users. Additionally, the battery life of the Fairphone 5 is relatively short. With moderate use, the phone only lasts for a single day, and heavy usage can further decrease its battery life. The capacity of the 4,200mAh battery is not exceptional, especially when compared to other flagship smartphones that can last for two days on a single charge.

While the Fairphone 5 supports fast charging, it is not as fast as some other phones on the market. It takes around 90 minutes to fully charge the phone, and there is no support for wireless charging. However, the removable battery allows users to carry spare batteries for extended use. Replacement batteries are reasonably priced, making it convenient for users to swap out a drained battery for a fresh one.

In conclusion, the Fairphone 5 offers impressive sustainability and repairability features. Its commitment to software updates and easily replaceable parts make it a long-lasting device. However, the camera quality and battery life are areas where the Fairphone 5 falls short. Users who prioritize sustainability and longevity may find this smartphone appealing, but those who prioritize camera performance and longer battery life may need to consider other options.

來源：
– Fairphone 5 [Manufacturer’s Website]
– Digital Trends [Source Article]

By 曼波布雷西亞

