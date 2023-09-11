城市生活

社交媒體對流行音樂長度的影響

By加布里埃爾博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
社交媒體對流行音樂長度的影響

The music industry has undergone significant changes in recent years, partly due to the influence of social media platforms such as TikTok. Nathan Hubbard, former music executive, shared his thoughts on the album “GUTS” by Olivia Rodrigo, stating that its 39-minute runtime is a result of the “ongoing TikTokization of this era of music.” While social media has undoubtedly impacted the format of pop music, this phenomenon is not exclusive to TikTok.

Throughout history, the music industry has evolved alongside advancements in audio recording and broadcasting technologies. Pop singles released on vinyl were limited by the physical constraints of the medium and the need for radio play. Songwriting had to capture attention between commercials, leading to shorter, catchy tunes. Vinyl records could hold a maximum of 22 minutes of audio per side, which influenced the sequencing of early pop albums.

Albums like Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run” and The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” clocked in around 39 minutes, similar to Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS.” This duration resulted from the limitations of vinyl records, which could accommodate approximately 20 minutes per side. Even in the streaming era, where physical constraints no longer apply, the tradition of around 39 minutes for an album length continues.

Modern pop stars, including Olivia Rodrigo, still adhere to the established norms of the industry while incorporating new trends. The streaming era encourages shorter, hook-driven singles, yet the influence of past practices remains. Rodrigo’s album follows a verse-chorus-verse-chorus-bridge-chorus format, a formula that has been prevalent for decades. The 39-minute duration is not a direct result of TikTok but rather a continuation of industry traditions.

While social media plays a significant role in shaping the music landscape, it is crucial to recognize the broader historical context that has influenced album lengths. The 39-minute runtime represents a balance between commercial needs, physical limitations, and the expectations of pop music listeners. The industry remains a complex ecosystem wherein a deep understanding of its nuances is essential for accurate analysis.

