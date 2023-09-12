城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

歐盟監管機構就微軟收購動視暴雪的提議尋求反饋

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
歐盟監管機構就微軟收購動視暴雪的提議尋求反饋

European Union regulators are requesting input on Microsoft’s revised plans to obtain UK regulatory approval for its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The European Commission, which already greenlit the deal in May, is soliciting feedback from gaming companies to determine if Microsoft’s latest proposal to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority would be pro-competitive.

Sources familiar with the matter report that the proposed remedy for the UK is aimed at convincing the CMA to reverse its initial veto of the transaction. Under the new proposal, Ubisoft Entertainment SA would be granted the rights to distribute Activision games. This remedy would apply worldwide, except in the European Economic Area.

The European Commission expressed its interest in monitoring the developments in the UK closely and evaluating their potential impact on the EU case. However, Microsoft has not yet commented on these latest developments.

The CMA is expected to make its decision on the takeover by October 18th. EU watchdogs are closely observing the situation, and additional feedback from gaming firms will play a crucial role in determining the path forward for Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

This article is based on information sourced from Bloomberg.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論