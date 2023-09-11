城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Switch 上的《魔法傳送門》延遲發售

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Switch 上的《魔法傳送門》延遲發售

Enchanted Portals, a highly anticipated 2D platformer inspired by Cuphead, has announced a delay in its release on the Nintendo Switch. Originally scheduled to launch on September 6th, the game will now be releasing “a few weeks later” alongside the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, according to developer Xixo Games Studio on Twitter.

Although the PC version of Enchanted Portals was able to meet its release date on September 5th, early impressions of the game have been less than stellar. The Steam user reviews currently sit at “Mostly Negative,” with many users citing control problems as one of the main issues. It is hoped that the delay in the release of the Switch version will give the developers the time necessary to address these problems and deliver a better gaming experience.

Enchanted Portals is a co-op 2D platformer that follows the story of two rookie magicians named Bobby and Penny, who find themselves stuck between dimensions. The game features catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy, promising a whimsical and fast-paced gaming experience. Players can expect challenging platform stages, thrilling boss battles, and a powerful arsenal of spells and moves to overcome obstacles and progress through the game.

While the delay may disappoint fans who were eagerly awaiting the release, it is a necessary step to ensure that the game meets the quality standards expected by players. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the new release date of Enchanted Portals on the Nintendo Switch.

來源：
– Nintendo Life: [embedded content]
– Nintendo Everything: [source]
– Steam: [source]

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論