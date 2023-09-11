城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Embracer Group 考慮出售《無主之地》開發商 Gearbox Entertainment

By加布里埃爾博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Embracer Group 考慮出售《無主之地》開發商 Gearbox Entertainment

Embracer Group is reportedly considering various options for its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, which may include selling the renowned Borderlands developer. The potential sale comes as Embracer Group aims to strengthen its financial position, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Reports suggest that Gearbox market materials are already available for potential buyers to review. While international gaming groups have expressed interest in the studio, the possibility of completing a deal remains uncertain.

Embracer Group acquired Gearbox Entertainment for a remarkable $1.35 billion earlier this year. However, the company has continued to expand its portfolio by acquiring other developers such as Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montréal, and Eidos-Montréal.

Embracer Group’s recent restructuring program, announced in June 2023, involved layoffs following the collapse of a $2 billion deal. Additionally, in September 2023, Volition, the developer behind Saints Row and a part of Embracer’s network of studios, announced its closure after three decades of operation.

Despite these developments, Gearbox Entertainment has remained active in the industry. Just a few weeks ago, the studio revealed the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition for the Nintendo Switch, scheduled for October 6th.

What are your thoughts on this news? Share your opinions in the comments section.

資料來源：路透社

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論