科學家開發出在客製化結構中嵌入螢光奈米鑽石的方法

Researchers at the University of São Paulo’s São Carlos Institute of Physics (IFSC-USP) have made a breakthrough in embedding nanodiamonds with color centers into custom-designed structures. The method, described in the journal Nanomaterials, opens up exciting possibilities for integrating quantum emitters into photonic devices for various applications.

The scientists focused on nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers, which are defects in the crystal structure of diamonds. This defect occurs when a nitrogen atom replaces a carbon atom in the diamond lattice and a neighboring site in the lattice is vacant. These NV centers exhibit quantum properties like single-photon emission at room temperature and long coherence time, making them valuable for quantum information encoding and processing, as well as cell marking in biological studies.

Microfabrication in diamonds is technically challenging, so the researchers turned to embedding nanodiamonds with color centers into custom-designed structures. They utilized a method called two-photon polymerization (2PP), which involves using a high-intensity laser beam to focus on a light-sensitive polymer resin that hasn’t solidified yet.

In their study, the researchers added a nanodiamond solution to the photoresist, a light-sensitive material used for the fabrication process. After conducting various physicochemical procedures, they performed microfabrication using pulses from a powerful laser. The presence and location of the nanodiamonds were confirmed through fluorescence and Raman spectroscopy measurements.

The results showed not only the feasibility of fabricating microstructures embedded with fluorescent nanodiamonds but also the potential for photonics and quantum technology applications. This breakthrough opens up exciting possibilities for the development of advanced photonic devices with integrated quantum emitters.

The research was part of a PhD project led by Filipe Assis Couto, advised by Professor Cleber Mendonça. It received support from the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) through multiple projects.