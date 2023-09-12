城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

eBay Introduces AI-Powered Image-Based Listing Tool

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
eBay Introduces AI-Powered Image-Based Listing Tool

eBay is set to launch a new image-based listing tool, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), that will make it easier for sellers to list items on its platform. The tool allows sellers to simply take or upload a photo within the eBay app, and AI automatically fills in item information details such as titles, descriptions, product release dates, categories, sub-categories, listing prices, and shipping costs.

The image-based listing tool has undergone an employee beta testing phase and is set to be made available to the public in the coming months. This tool aims to address the “cold start” issue faced by first-time sellers, simplifying the listing process and eliminating the overwhelming amount of information required to create a competitive listing.

eBay’s AI technology not only provides a more efficient way for sellers to provide extensive information but also enhances the selling process, making it smoother and more streamlined. This new tool builds upon eBay’s previous AI-powered description tools, which automatically generated detailed descriptions for listings based on minimal input from sellers.

Since the introduction of the initial AI-powered listing tool, approximately 30% of U.S. sellers have tried the feature, with over 95% of those sellers opting to use AI-generated descriptions. eBay has been incorporating various forms of AI into its platform for several years, aiming to strike a balance between detailed and accurate listings and a seamless listing process.

eBay’s CEO, Jamie Iannone, has stated that the company is undergoing a “tech-led reimagination” and is committed to reinventing the future of eCommerce. This includes the recent acquisition of Certilogo, an AI-powered authentication provider for fashion.

來源：
– eBay Press Release

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論