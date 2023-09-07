城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

eBay Introduces AI Tool to Generate Product Listings from Images

By羅伯特·安德魯

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
eBay Introduces AI Tool to Generate Product Listings from Images

eBay has unveiled a new generative AI tool that allows sellers to create complete product listings simply by uploading a photo. The company aims to streamline the selling process for new merchants who may find it overwhelming to provide all the necessary details. The tool utilizes images provided by sellers to automatically fill in information such as the product title, description, category, and other relevant details that potential buyers would want to know.

Although eBay is known for its diverse and sometimes inconsistent product listings, the use of AI-generated listings could help bring more consistency and completeness to item information. However, it is important to note that many sellers on the platform are highly responsive to buyer questions, which adds a personal touch and helps clarify any uncertainties.

This image-based generation tool is not eBay’s first venture into generative AI. Previously, the company offered a simplified version of the tool that generated product descriptions based on seller input. However, this earlier version received criticism for generating low-quality text. Users reported that the generated description often lacked useful information and contained cliché language. In some cases, it even removed important details that potential buyers would want to know, potentially leading to buyer complaints.

Despite its potential benefits, it is important for sellers to review and edit the AI-generated listings to ensure accuracy and relevance. The tool aims to assist sellers in the listing process, but human intervention and attention to detail remain crucial.

Overall, eBay’s AI tool for generating product listings from images shows promise in making the selling experience more efficient. However, sellers should be cautious and make necessary adjustments to ensure the accuracy and quality of listings.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論