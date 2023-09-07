城市生活

借助 EA Sports 24 Ultimate Team Web 和配套應用程序在遊戲中取得領先

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
If you’re an avid fan of EA Sports FC and can’t wait for the release of the latest edition, EA Sports 24, then you’ll be pleased to know that the Web App and Companion App will soon be available to give you a head start on building your Ultimate Team.

The Web App, accessible through a browser on your PC, Mac, or mobile device, offers a convenient way to manage your team, adjust tactics, buy packs, and engage in the transfer market, all from the comfort of your own device. Meanwhile, the Companion App, available for iOS and Android devices, allows you to do all of this on the go.

Although EA Sports has not announced an official release date for the Web App, we can speculate based on previous releases. In previous years, the Web App was made available around nine days before the official release of the game. With the early access release of EA Sports 24 set for September 22nd, we can expect the Web App to be available around the week of September 18th.

To access the Web App, simply log in with your EA account, which includes your PlayStation or Xbox login. If you don’t have an EA account, you can create one on the official EA Sports website. The Companion App, on the other hand, can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You may need to delete the previous version of the Companion App before downloading the new one.

While the Web and Companion Apps allow you to manage your Ultimate Team, it’s important to note that you won’t be able to actually play matches on these apps. However, you can get a head start on building your team, exploring the new features, and getting familiar with the advancements that have been introduced in EA Sports 24.

The official release date of EA Sports 24 worldwide is September 29, 2023. However, if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition of the game or have an EA Play membership, you can enjoy early access starting from September 22, 2023. Pre-ordering the standard edition of the game or having an EA Play membership will grant you limited early access, typically a ten-hour trial for EA Play members, while EA Play Pro members on PC have unlimited early access.

So, get ready to dive into the world of EA Sports 24 Ultimate Team and start building your dream team with the help of the Web and Companion Apps. Stay tuned for more news and updates as the release date approaches.

