城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

新的評級爭議：萊昂內爾·梅西在 EAFC 的評級應該為 99 分嗎？

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新的評級爭議：萊昂內爾·梅西在 EAFC 的評級應該為 99 分嗎？

Lionel Messi, the star player for MLS club Inter Miami, has been making waves since his arrival this summer. With an impressive record of 11 goals and four assists in just 11 games, Messi has propelled his team to success in the Leagues Cup. However, there seems to be some controversy surrounding his player rating in the EAFC game.

Currently, Messi is rated 90 in the game, which has caused quite a stir among fans and players alike. For the first time since 2007, he is not the highest-rated player, losing that title to Cristiano Ronaldo. In response to this, MLS’s gaming account took to Twitter to express their opinion that Messi should have a rating of 99.

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi’s presence has garnered immense popularity for the MLS team. This has attracted attention from superstars in other sports and even celebrities like LeBron James and Selena Gomez, who have attended Inter Miami’s games to catch a glimpse of the football icon.

In the recent MLS game against Sporting Kansas City, which Inter Miami won 3-2, Messi was not present. However, his influence on the team was still evident as he kept tabs on their performance and sent them a congratulatory message after the match. His absence was felt by the players, but they acknowledged that his presence on the team brings confidence and motivation to perform at their best.

Despite his club commitments, Messi has also been excelling on the international stage. He scored a stunning free-kick winner in Argentina’s opening FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ecuador and is expected to play a key role in the upcoming game against Bolivia.

While it’s not unusual for players to see a decline in their ratings with age, the debate about Messi’s rating in EAFC continues. Fans and MLS’s gaming account believe he deserves a 99 rating, showcasing his exceptional skills and recent performances. It remains to be seen if the game developers will take this feedback into consideration for future updates.

來源：

– MLS’s gaming account
– Sporting Kansas City’s game against Inter Miami
– Messi’s performance in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers

定義：
– EAFC: EAFC stands for EA Football Club, the online service and virtual community for EA Sports games.
– Leagues Cup: A tournament involving teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX, Mexico’s top football league.

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論