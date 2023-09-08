The highly anticipated game Starfield is not only filled with stunning sights and immersive gameplay, but it also offers players a plethora of quests to undertake. One of the standout side quests discovered thus far is “First Contact,” which involves a ship full of stranded individuals in orbit around a planet.

To begin the “First Contact” quest in Starfield, players must travel to Porrima II in the Porrima star system. There, they will come across the crew of the ECS Constant, who find themselves out of time and place. Fans of Star Trek may draw parallels to “The Neutral Zone” episode from the first season of The Next Generation.

Before diving into the quest, it is advised to complete the second part of another quest called “Unearthed.” Although not a prerequisite for “First Contact,” finishing “Unearthed” provides valuable insight into the game’s human history, enhancing the narrative experience of “First Contact.”

Upon arriving in Porrima II’s orbit, players will receive a message from an NPC named Jiro Sugiyama, who requests their assistance in understanding what is happening on the stranded ship. Once players dock with the ship, they will learn that the ECS Constant is a colony ship that embarked on its journey from Earth before humanity discovered faster-than-light travel. Over the course of 200 years, multiple generations have lived and perished aboard the ship with the hope of settling on Porrima II.

To progress in the quest, players must then head down to the Paradiso resort planetside and attend a board meeting. Along the way, they will have the opportunity to interact with the diverse crew members living on the ECS Constant, even encountering a classroom full of children.

Upon reaching the boardroom, players will witness the corporate scheming of the Paradiso executives. They are presented with three options: to have the ECS Constant crew become indentured servants on Porrima II, to outfit the ship with a grav drive so the crew can find another place to live, or to kill the entire crew.

To choose the first option, players are required to gather specific materials and convince the ship’s captain. The second option involves traveling to HopeTech on the planet Polvo to obtain a grav drive and then preparing the ECS Constant for its installation. As for the third option, players will soon realize that the executives cannot be permanently killed.

“First Contact” is just one of the engaging side quests in Starfield that immerses players in a rich and dynamic universe. With its intriguing storylines and diverse choices, the game offers hours of entertainment for fans of the science fiction genre.

