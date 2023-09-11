城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

EA FC 24：預購折扣和節省

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
EA FC 24：預購折扣和節省

EA FC 24, the next installment in the popular football game series, is set to release on September 29 across all platforms. However, this time, EA Sports has dropped the “FIFA” tag for the first time in the franchise’s history. The game is available for pre-order now, offering players the chance to save money on their purchase.

Players can choose to pre-order EA FC 24 on their preferred platform, including the Nintendo Switch, and there are two different editions available: Standard and Ultimate. Typically, EA Sports offers a discount for pre-ordering their games, and this time is no different. However, the potential savings have been slightly reduced.

For gamers who subscribe to EA Play, they will receive a 10% discount on their pre-order of the Ultimate Edition on all applicable platforms. This discount also applies automatically to Xbox Game Pass members since EA Play is bundled with PC Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

Owners of FIFA 23 will also receive a 10% discount on their pre-order of the Ultimate Edition. However, it should be noted that this discount cannot be combined with the EA Play membership discount.

Although certain retailers may offer higher discounts on the physical copy of the game, this may vary depending on location. Therefore, it is recommended for readers to check with local retailers to find the best deal for them.

Additionally, all EA Play members will have the opportunity to experience a 10-hour trial of the game starting on September 22. For those subscribed to EA Play Pro, the full game is already included with the subscription.

Overall, players have the chance to save money through pre-order discounts and trial versions of EA FC 24. It is an exciting time for fans of the franchise, as they anticipate the release of the latest installment in the EA FC series.

定義：

– EA FC 24: The upcoming football game developed by EA Sports, also known as the next installment in the popular game series.
– FIFA: Previously used in the title of the game series but dropped for EA FC 24.
– Discounts: Reductions in the price of the game for pre-ordering or through other promotions.
– Pre-order: The act of purchasing a game before its official release date.
– EA Play: A subscription service that provides access to a library of EA games and other benefits.
– Ultimate Edition: The higher-priced edition of the game, offering additional content or bonuses.

來源：
– 未提供 URL

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論