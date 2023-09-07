城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

《石像鬼重製版》即將登陸 Nintendo Switch

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《石像鬼重製版》即將登陸 Nintendo Switch

Disney has announced that Gargoyles Remastered, a remastered version of the popular 16-bit game, will be launching on Nintendo Switch on 19th October. Developed by Empty Clip Studios, Gargoyles Remastered is based on the ’90s cartoon and is a 2D side-scrolling platformer.

The remastered version will feature a brand-new hand-drawn art style that closely resembles the visual style of the animated series. It will also include enhanced sound effects and accessibility features such as a rewind function. These additions give the game a modern touch while still keeping true to its nostalgic roots.

Players will assume the role of Goliath, leader of the Gargoyles, as they embark on a thousand-year-long journey to protect the world from the evil Eye of Odin. The game’s story takes players from ancient Scotland, where they battle Viking Warriors, to modern-day Manhattan, where relentless hordes of menacing robots await.

Gargoyles Remastered offers an immersive experience with its enhanced visuals, animations, and sound effects. Players can seamlessly toggle between graphics inspired by the animated series and a classic 16-bit mode that stays true to the original game. Additionally, the remastered version includes modern features such as achievements, gameplay rewind, and widescreen presentation, allowing players to customize their experience.

The original soundtrack has also been remastered and optimized for a more immersive adventure. Fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike will appreciate the level of detail put into this revival of Gargoyles.

Gargoyles Remastered will be a must-play for fans of the original Sega Genesis game and newcomers alike. Are you excited to relive the Gargoyles’ epic journey on the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments below!

來源：

  • Disney Life

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論