城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

了解三星秋季促銷：升級您的設備

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
了解三星秋季促銷：升級您的設備

Samsung is currently offering markdowns on a variety of home appliances as part of their Discover Samsung fall sale. One of the standout deals is on the Samsung Bespoke french door refrigerator, which is available for a $1,100 discount. This premium refrigerator comes with a built-in interior Beverage Center, a dual ice maker, and customizable color options for the panels.

Normally priced at $3,499, the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator can be purchased for $2,399 during the sale. Additionally, customers can save even more when bundling multiple appliances, with an extra $125 discount for purchasing two appliances, $225 off when buying three appliances, and $475 off when upgrading the entire kitchen with four or more new appliances.

The Samsung Bespoke refrigerator offers a range of design options, allowing customers to choose from sixteen pre-designed options or customize the color and design themselves. It comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty, a five-year sealed system warranty, and a ten-year compressor warranty. The temperature of the middle drawers can also be customized.

For those looking for alternative options, the Discover Samsung sale also includes the Samsung Bespoke 4-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub. This refrigerator features a touch screen technology called Family Hub, which allows users to control various devices, access recipes, and even see inside the fridge from a connected device. It is available for $3,869, down from its regular price of $4,199.

Another notable refrigerator deal is the Smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with a beverage center and dual ice maker. This fridge is currently on sale for $2,699, a significant discount from its original price of $4,199. It features a concealed beverage center, a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher, and recessed handles for a sleek design.

In conclusion, the Discover Samsung fall sale offers a great opportunity to upgrade your appliances. Whether you’re in need of a new refrigerator or other home appliances, there are various options available at discounted prices. Take advantage of the sale to enhance your kitchen with Samsung’s innovative and customizable appliances.

來源：
Samsung

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論