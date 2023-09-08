城市生活

新研究顯示數字鎮靜耳機市場有望增長

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A new report by DataHorizzon Research reveals that the digital sedation headset market is expected to experience a healthy growth rate in the coming years. Digital sedation, a modern approach to inducing therapy, is gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional pharmacological methods. This increasing demand is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market.

The report highlights that research and development in sedation delivery modes are driving the growth of the digital sedation headset market. Additionally, the rising rate of hospitalization due to accidents and emergency cases is also shaping the market trends. Patients find digital sedation to be a comforting option during emergency procedures, and medical research supports the use of digital techniques to reduce adverse events.

The market is projected to witness a double-digit CAGR by 2032. Digital sedation headsets provide patients with a personalized and engaging experience, enhancing treatment options. Virtual reality headsets, in particular, are expected to dominate the market as they create an immersive experience for patients to relax.

Among the applications, dental surgery stands out as the leading segment where digital sedation improves patient comfort. North America is the largest market, attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure. Some of the key players in the market include Oncomfort, Medtronic, HypnoVR, Wide Awake VR, Vygon, and OperaVR.

The global digital sedation headset market is segmented by type, application, and region. Virtual reality headsets are the leading segment, as they enable patients to cope during treatment procedures. Surgical procedures are also anticipated to experience rapid growth due to the adoption of modernized sedation techniques.

North America leads in digital sedation, driven by its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the increasing demand for non-pharmacological sedation methods. The United States is particularly dominant in the market, with favorable reimbursement policies supporting adoption.

Overall, the digital sedation headset market shows promise for significant growth in the coming years. This innovative approach to sedation is revolutionizing patient comfort and experiences during medical procedures.

來源：
– DataHorizzon Research

