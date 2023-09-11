城市生活

台灣數位部擬建立AI生產體系及中心

The Ministry of Digital Affairs in Taiwan is working on establishing a production system and center to evaluate and test artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The Deputy Minister of Digital Affairs, Lee Huai-jen, made this announcement during the opening ceremony of DevDays Asia, a technology forum jointly organized by Microsoft and the ministry’s Administration for Digital Industries.

In addition to setting up the AI production system and center, the National Science and Technology Council will also evaluate and test the Trustworthy AI Dialog Engine. These initiatives by the government are expected to help industries in Taiwan develop responsible and trustworthy AI applications.

DevDays Asia, which is currently taking place in Taipei and will move to Kaohsiung on Friday, focuses on generative AI development, cybersecurity, and digital resilience. Taiwanese firms are increasingly looking to incorporate AI technology across various industries. Some are utilizing Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, which provides critical enterprise security, compliance, and regional availability solutions.

Microsoft Taiwan has been actively involved in the development of AI in Taiwan. The company’s AI research-and-development center, established in 2018, has collaborated closely with the government and continues to invest in Taiwan, particularly in AI talent cultivation, software, and hardware development.

Microsoft emphasizes the importance of responsible and ethical AI applications, stating that AI development goes beyond creating generative AI technologies. The company recently announced that it achieved its digital talent cultivation goal in Taiwan ahead of schedule and plans to launch an AI technology training program to educate the public on the latest AI technologies and applications.

