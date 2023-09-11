城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

協助小型企業進行數字化製作和營銷：Just Adventure Productions LLC

By羅伯特·安德魯

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
協助小型企業進行數字化製作和營銷：Just Adventure Productions LLC

Just Adventure Productions LLC, a small business based in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, is focused on providing digital production and marketing services to other small businesses. The company recently received a $10,000 seed capital matching grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) to support its growth.

Founded by Justin Falin in December 2022, Just Adventure Productions offers a range of services including videography, drone videography, and social media marketing. The company aims to be the premiere digital media production and marketing agency in the region, supporting the success of residents and businesses in Southwest Virginia.

In addition to its current offerings, Just Adventure Productions has plans for future expansion, including web design, mobile apps, and social media training services. The company envisions becoming a reliable and reputable business that helps businesses transition into the digital age of media and marketing.

With a background in mass communications and four years of production experience, Justin Falin is leading the company’s growth. He is also a member of the Wedding and Event Videographers Association International and is completing the criteria to receive the WEVA International Merited Professional Videographer certification. The company currently employs one full-time and one part-time employee, with plans to expand to up to four full-time and two part-time employees within five years.

One of the key advantages for Just Adventure Productions was the VCEDA seed capital grant. The grant helped the company purchase expensive equipment necessary for its operations. Without the grant, Justin would have had to go into debt to acquire the right equipment. The grant has been a significant boost to the company’s growth and development.

Overall, Just Adventure Productions aims to support other small businesses in their digital marketing needs, providing full-service solutions to help them tell their story, showcase their products and services, recruit talent or supporters, and gain a competitive edge.

來源：
– Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority
– Just Adventure Productions LLC

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論