Rumors Surrounding Nintendo’s Next Console Surge at Gamescom

By曼波布雷西亞

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Rumors have been swirling about Nintendo’s highly anticipated next console, with Gamescom being a major catalyst for speculation. Numerous media outlets have reported that developers were given an exclusive glimpse of the Nintendo Switch successor at the event last month, fueling anticipation among fans.

Although Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about these rumors, various sources have gradually revealed more information about what potentially took place at Gamescom. Digital Foundry released a video shedding light on the rumors, providing additional details. However, it is important to note that the information discussed is based on secondhand sources and should be taken with caution.

According to reports from Eurogamer and VGC, the T239 Nvidia SoC is believed to be the intended hardware for the new console. This aligns with previous leaks from Nvidia itself. Additionally, it has been suggested that the Breath of the Wild demo was running at 4K/60fps using DLSS technology, showcasing the impressive capabilities of the hardware.

The Matrix demo, which featured advanced ray tracing technology, benefited from Nvidia’s superior hardware compared to AMD. It is speculated that DLSS 3.5, with the exclusion of frame generation, was utilized for the demo. Considering the advancements made by Unreal Engine 5 over the past two years, it is expected that the engine will be more scalable and compatible with the new console.

Both Nvidia and Epic Games have a vested interest in ensuring that Unreal Engine 5 is accessible and adaptable to the Switch 2. Epic Games would not want to limit the potential success of their engine on a platform as popular as the original Switch, while Nvidia aims to showcase their cutting-edge DLSS and ray tracing capabilities.

While the rumors surrounding Nintendo’s next console are exciting, it is important to approach them with skepticism until official confirmation is provided. However, these rumors do offer some exciting glimpses into what the future of Nintendo gaming may hold.

