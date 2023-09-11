城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

The Potential of Switch 2: Managing Expectations

By羅伯特·安德魯

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Potential of Switch 2: Managing Expectations

The recent demos of the upcoming Switch 2 at Gamescom have ignited speculation about the hardware and its capabilities. While the new console is expected to provide a significant upgrade over its predecessor, it’s important to approach the rumors with caution and manage our expectations.

The switch to a more modern Nvidia architecture opens up exciting possibilities for the new hardware. Reports of The Matrix Awakens running on the target spec hardware with DLSS and ray tracing have added to the excitement. However, it’s crucial to remember that this doesn’t automatically mean that the handheld console will have performance on par with an Xbox Series S.

In the world of console hardware, especially when it comes to Nintendo, expectations must be tempered. Leaks and rumors provide limited information and often lead to incorrect conclusions. The term “Low Information Zone” or LIZ, coined by UFO debunker Mick West, refers to the lack of hard facts which leads to interpretation and wishful thinking.

It’s worth considering the situation when the original Switch was announced. Leaks and rumors about games like Doom 2016 and The Witcher 3 coming to the console seemed unbelievable at the time. However, when these games eventually did release on the Switch, it became clear that the hardware was capable of more than initially assumed. Similar misconceptions could arise with the rumored demo of The Matrix Awakens on Switch 2.

While it’s likely that the report is true, given Epic Games’ expertise, the actual capabilities of the console remain to be seen. The mobile processor and how Epic Games has optimized their work for it will ultimately determine the performance. Comparisons to console and PC demos of The Matrix Awakens should be approached with caution, considering how games like Doom 2016 and The Witcher 3 fared on the original Switch in comparison to their PS4 counterparts.

The collaboration with Nvidia brings advantages to the Switch 2, such as technologies like DLSS and improved ray tracing. However, it’s important to note that the console will still be power-limited compared to traditional consoles. While it may outperform AMD-based systems, it’s unlikely to match the performance of the Xbox Series S due to the limitations of mobile hardware.

In conclusion, the potential of Switch 2 is exciting, but it’s crucial to manage expectations. The rumored demos and advancements in technology indicate promising possibilities, but until we have concrete information and hands-on experience, it’s important not to overstate the console’s capabilities.

來源：
– 歐洲玩家
– 視頻遊戲紀事

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論