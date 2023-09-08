城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Deity Publishes Operating Frequencies for THEOS Digital Wireless Microphone System

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Deity Publishes Operating Frequencies for THEOS Digital Wireless Microphone System

Deity, the leading provider of audio equipment, has released a comprehensive list of operating frequencies for their upcoming THEOS Digital Wireless Microphone system. This list allows users to determine which frequencies are supported in different countries and the expected RF power levels in their specific areas.

Having this information readily available is incredibly useful for professionals in the audio industry. It helps them understand the legal requirements for operating THEOS wireless transmitters and identify whether additional licenses are required for using other equipment within those frequencies.

With the ever-increasing demand for wireless audio systems, it is crucial to have accurate knowledge of available frequencies when planning productions or live events. Deity’s list caters to this need, offering a valuable resource for audio professionals around the world.

By providing these operating frequencies, Deity empowers users to comply with local regulations and optimize their wireless microphone setups. This ensures seamless and interference-free audio transmission, enhancing the overall production quality.

Deity’s commitment to supporting a wide range of frequencies in different countries demonstrates their dedication to meeting the diverse needs of their global customer base. This level of transparency and information sharing is not only beneficial but also reinforces Deity’s position as a trusted provider of audio solutions.

In conclusion, Deity’s publication of operating frequencies for THEOS Digital Wireless Microphone system is a significant development in the audio industry. This comprehensive resource equips professionals with the knowledge required to operate their wireless audio systems legally and effectively in various countries. By providing this information, Deity reinforces its commitment to customer satisfaction and strengthens its position as a leading player in the audio equipment market.

Source: Matthew Allard ACS, Newsshooter.com

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論