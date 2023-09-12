城市生活

去中心化數字身份在保護個人信息方面的力量

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A whitepaper published by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, explores the emergence of decentralized digital identity as a robust tool for protecting personal information. The whitepaper, titled “Decentralized Digital Identity & Self-Sovereignty” and produced by the CompTIA Blockchain and Web3 Advisory Council, delves into how this approach is reshaping IT security, empowering individuals and organizations with greater privacy and control over their information.

Managed service providers (MSPs) are encouraged to familiarize themselves with decentralized digital identity credentials to be equipped to assist their customers in enhancing their security and privacy. Large organizations have already embraced this method to secure personal data, and small and medium-sized businesses are expected to follow suit. As technology partners and providers, MSPs will play a crucial role in guiding and supporting organizations in this transition.

The whitepaper explains that decentralized digital identity comprises digital credentials, known as verifiable credentials (VC), stored in a VC wallet. The wallet is protected with a PIN or passphrase and is fully controlled by the user. By leveraging decentralized digital identity, an individual’s information remains encrypted until they choose to share it. When sharing, only a proof token, not the complete information record, is provided to the recipient.

Wes Jensen, co-chair of the Blockchain Advisory Council and Partner at 21Packets, highlights that decentralized digital identity enables both individuals and organizations to have greater control over their online information and relationships, while also ensuring enhanced security and privacy.

The whitepaper includes numerous real-world examples of decentralized digital identity applications, spanning areas such as shopping, employment, government services, education, financial transactions, and healthcare. It emphasizes the potential for individuals and organizations to take charge of their information and protect their privacy in these domains.

The CompTIA Blockchain & Web3 Advisory Council serves as a platform for thought leaders and innovators to explore how businesses can leverage blockchain technology. With members from diverse backgrounds, the council examines its applications and impacts in different sectors, including supply chain, software development, legal, marketing, education, and B2B/B2C organizations.

來源： CompTIA的

