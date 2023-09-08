城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Apple to Embrace Universal Charging Standard with iPhone 15 Launch

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple to Embrace Universal Charging Standard with iPhone 15 Launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to announce a significant change in charging technology on Tuesday when he unveils the highly anticipated iPhone 15. As part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to streamline its ecosystem, the company will finally be adopting the universal USB-C charging system across all its devices, including iPhones.

For years, Apple has faced criticism for using proprietary charging standards, which meant that iPhone users had to rely on Apple’s Lightning cable, while other smartphones used the industry-standard USB-C. The European Union recently passed a law to compel consumer tech manufacturers to adhere to the USB-C charging system, citing customer confusion and unnecessary costs as key concerns.

By adopting USB-C, Apple will not only align itself with the rest of the industry but also address environmental concerns. According to regulators, the use of various chargers has generated around 11,000 tonnes of electronic waste and incurred approximately €250 million in additional costs.

In the past, there were up to 33 different types of smartphone chargers, but the industry has gradually reduced this number to just two – USB-C and Lightning. With Apple’s adoption of USB-C, the Lightning cable will soon become obsolete, dramatically reducing the number of charging cables in circulation and simplifying the charging process for iPhone users.

This move by Apple signifies a significant step towards a universal charging standard, as USB-C becomes increasingly prevalent in the tech world. It is expected to pave the way for greater compatibility between devices and further streamline the user experience.

來源：
– [來源文章]

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

神奇寶貝與初音未來聯手：電壓計劃

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

Google Pixel Watch 2 即將登陸印度：值得期待

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

神奇寶貝與初音未來聯手：電壓計劃

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論