Google Chrome 應用程序在其 15 歲生日之際進行了令人興奮的重新設計

曼波布雷西亞

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Google is celebrating its 15th birthday with a major update for the Google Chrome app. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of the Material You design language, allowing for more customization options. This design language was first introduced with Android 12 and has been praised for its ability to transform the appearance of Android phones.

With the new update, Chrome users can now access a “Customize Chrome” panel where they can choose from a range of colors to personalize their browsing experience. These customization options are saved on a per-profile basis, making it easier for users with multiple profiles to differentiate between them.

In addition to the design changes, the Chrome menu is also being improved to provide faster access to Chrome extensions, Google Translate, and Google Password Manager. This will make it more convenient for users to access their favorite features and services with just a few clicks.

The Chrome Web Store is also getting a complete redesign, featuring personalized recommendations and curated collections of extensions. There is even an AI-powered extensions section, catering to the growing popularity of AI-driven tools.

Furthermore, Google is adding new capabilities to Chrome that will enhance the browsing experience. One such feature is the “Search this page with Google” button, which opens a side panel for search without losing the user’s current position. This makes it easier to find information and conduct searches without interrupting the browsing flow.

Google is also expanding its Search Generative Experience (SGE), which aims to revolutionize the way people search. While initially limited in availability, Google is now opening it up for testing in the U.S. This feature offers users a glimpse into the future of search and the innovations that Google is working on.

Overall, these updates to the Google Chrome app and the Chrome Web Store aim to enhance user customization, accessibility, and browsing efficiency. With the Material You design language and improved features, Chrome users can expect a more personalized and convenient browsing experience.

來源：
– Google Chrome app update brings Material You design language and Chrome Web Store redesign, by Andrew Myrick (https://www.androidcentral.com/chrome-app-update-brings-material-you-design-language-and-chrome-web-store-redesign)
– Google Chrome Gets Material You Design for 15th Birthday, by Filip Truta (https://news.softpedia.com/news/google-chrome-gets-material-you-design-for-15th-birthday-534818.shtml)

