城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

China’s Huawei Technologies Launches Mate 60 Pro+ Smartphone

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
China’s Huawei Technologies Launches Mate 60 Pro+ Smartphone

China’s Huawei Technologies has begun presales for its latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro+. With no prior advertising, the company announced on its official online store that it would start taking orders for the phone. The specifications provided for the phone highlight its capability to connect to two satellites simultaneously and its larger internal storage compared to the Mate 60 Pro. However, the price was not disclosed.

Buyers in China have reported impressive download speeds on the Mate 60 Pro, surpassing those of top-line 5G phones. A tear-down analysis of the phone conducted by TechInsights revealed that it is powered by the Kirin 9000s chip, which is manufactured by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) in China. This discovery is significant for Huawei, as it has faced restrictions on accessing chipmaking tools since 2019 due to U.S. sanctions.

Huawei’s ability to produce advanced handset models has been limited, and the company has relied on stockpiled chips for the launch of limited batches of 5G models. The introduction of the new Kirin 9000s chip signifies a breakthrough for Huawei.

In addition to the Mate 60 Pro+, Huawei has also launched the Huawei Mate X5, a new version of its foldable phone series.

Overall, Huawei’s release of the Mate 60 Pro+ showcases the company’s resilience in the face of U.S. sanctions. By offering innovative features and utilizing domestically manufactured chips, Huawei continues to stay competitive in the smartphone market despite ongoing challenges.

來源：
– 北京新聞編輯室
– 技術洞察

Note: This article is a written summary based on the source article. The original source article does not include links to specific websites.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

谷歌將在印度推出 Pixel Watch 2 和 Pixel 8 系列

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

今天的 Garena Free Fire MAX 兌換代碼：索取免費遊戲內物品！

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

專業技術

谷歌將在印度推出 Pixel Watch 2 和 Pixel 8 系列

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
專業技術

今天的 Garena Free Fire MAX 兌換代碼：索取免費遊戲內物品！

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變銷售流程：全球銷售支持平台如何為企業提供支持

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
科學

新發現：類太陽恆星上的超大質量黑洞零食

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論