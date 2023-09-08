城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

New Apple Pay Glitch Leads to Negative Account Balances

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
New Apple Pay Glitch Leads to Negative Account Balances

A recent exploit involving Apple Cash and CashApp has caused users to wake up with negative account balances. It was discovered that some customers were able to transfer funds from their CashApp account to Apple Pay, even if their CashApp balance was empty. These users took advantage of this glitch to obtain DoorDash deliveries and other services.

On Thursday, several financial service platforms, including Apple Pay and CashApp, experienced outages. The cause of these outages is still unknown and it is unclear if they are related. Users faced payment failures and were unable to access their accounts for several hours. However, services seem to be returning to normal as the outages are being resolved.

Apple acknowledged the issue with Apple Cash transactions on Thursday evening and marked it as resolved on Friday. Square, the parent company of CashApp, also addressed the issues on its support pages and social media. The company clarified that the problem was not caused by hackers.

Cash App reported similar issues on its US support site and advised customers to avoid retrying any failed transactions until the issue was resolved. However, by Friday morning, Cash App informed customers that they could add cash and make purchases with their Cash Card.

Some social media users who took advantage of the exploit reported that their CashApp accounts were locked and their Apple Pay accounts now showed negative balances. It remains unclear how these negative balances will be resolved.

Sources: Apple, Square, Cash App

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

神奇寶貝與初音未來聯手：電壓計劃

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

Google Pixel Watch 2 即將登陸印度：值得期待

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

神奇寶貝與初音未來聯手：電壓計劃

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的獨創直升機打開了火星磁場研究的大門

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論