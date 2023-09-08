城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

美國監管沙盒對加密貨幣創新的重要性

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美國監管沙盒對加密貨幣創新的重要性

Commissioner Caroline D. Pham of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) recently spoke at the Cato Institute, emphasizing the need for a U.S. regulatory sandbox for digital asset markets. She highlighted the importance of staying ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry and expressed concerns about the “wait and see” approach taken by the United States towards blockchain technology and digital assets.

In her remarks, Commissioner Pham proposed the launch of the first-ever U.S. pilot program for digital asset markets. She suggested that this pilot program would serve as a regulatory sandbox to test, gather data, and examine innovation in a safe framework under existing regulations and protections.

Commissioner Pham pointed out that other jurisdictions worldwide have already embraced regulatory sandboxes to encourage growth and progress. She highlighted the need for the United States to take proactive measures and provide regulatory clarity for digital assets to ensure robust guardrails are in place. She mentioned that she was the first U.S. regulator to propose a comprehensive regulatory framework for responsible digital asset markets and has been advocating for the CFTC to use its existing authority to support innovation.

To address the challenging legal issues associated with regulatory sandboxes at the federal level, Commissioner Pham proposed the use of pilot programs. She emphasized the success of pilot programs in the past and their effectiveness in safely exploring new products and evolving market structures. By strategically introducing and refining new initiatives, pilot programs can help minimize risks and maximize the chances of success.

Commissioner Pham recommended that the CFTC commence a pilot initiative for digital asset markets to ensure that the United States stays ahead of the curve. She highlighted the need to gather data, examine the characteristics of past pilot programs, and develop a pragmatic approach to digital assets and tokenization. By doing so, the CFTC can uphold its mandate of fostering open, transparent, competitive, and financially sound markets.

In conclusion, Commissioner Pham’s remarks emphasize the importance of a U.S. regulatory sandbox for crypto innovation. By launching a pilot program for digital asset markets, the United States can create a safe framework for emerging technologies and market structures within existing regulations and protections, ensuring economic growth and competitiveness in the global market.

來源：
– Remarks of CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham Before the Cato Institute, Staying Ahead of the Curve: Crypto Regulation and Competitiveness

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論