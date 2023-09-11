城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

The Importance of a Solid Digital Footprint for Cannabis Brands

By加布里埃爾博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Importance of a Solid Digital Footprint for Cannabis Brands

In the rapidly growing cannabis industry, each market has its own unique regulations, cannabis taxonomy, and product preferences. This hyperlocal nature of the industry requires cannabis brands to have a solid digital footprint in order to succeed. Experts in the field emphasize the need for data-driven strategies, audience segmentation, and community engagement.

Randa McMinn, Chief Marketing Officer of Weedmaps, highlighted the importance of data attribution and tracking. Understanding which channels and campaigns are working and which are not is crucial for success. McMinn also stressed the value of audience segmentation, stating that messaging needs to be constructed with a specific target audience in mind.

McMinn further discussed the significance of performance funnels and channel diversification, particularly in regulated sectors. It is important for cannabis brands to understand how different marketing channels perform and to diversify their strategies accordingly.

On the other side of the equation, McMinn emphasized the need for content strategy and community engagement. She stated that while the digital landscape is constantly changing, the reason people come together to create online communities remains consistent. Fostering communities around the passion for cannabis is essential for building a strong brand.

Carlos Pinto, Chief Commercial Officer of Leafly, warned of the delicate dance between innovative content and compliance. Balancing risk with innovative content is crucial, but it is important for brands to play by the rules of each platform. Pinto also emphasized the role of education in content marketing for cannabis brands.

When it comes to striking a balance between local compliance and a consistent brand image, adaptability and understanding of market nuances is key. Building a brand identity that is flexible and adaptable is essential for success in the cannabis industry.

Overall, having a solid digital footprint is crucial for cannabis brands to thrive in the ever-evolving industry. Attending events like the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, where influential figures share their insights, can provide valuable knowledge for those looking to pioneer the digital landscape of the cannabis sector.

來源：
– Benzinga Cannabis (source article)

Note: The source article does not include any URLs.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論