城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

新款 iPhone 15：Apple Wonderlust 活動值得期待什麼

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新款 iPhone 15：Apple Wonderlust 活動值得期待什麼

Apple is set to announce its latest iPhone lineup at the “Wonderlust” event held at its headquarters in Silicon Valley. While little information has been revealed about the new iPhones, it is expected that the company will focus on improving performance and implementing a universal charger. This move to a universal charger is in compliance with a European Union law set to become mandatory in Europe next year.

The introduction of the iPhone 15 arrives at a time when Apple is facing challenges in the Chinese market, where reports suggest that the government is banning civil servants from using its phones. Although this may have a minimal impact on sales, it highlights concerns about Apple’s reliance on China for manufacturing amid increasing diplomatic tensions between the United States and China.

In recent quarters, Apple has experienced a decline in iPhone sales due to higher prices, which have led customers to delay upgrading to newer models. To address this, many rumors suggest that Apple will adopt a universal USB-C port for charging and data transfers, replacing its Lightning connectors. This change aligns with the EU law that mandates USB-C as the standard charger for all new smartphones, tablets, and cameras starting from late 2024.

The European Union policymakers argue that this rule will simplify the lives of Europeans, reduce electronic waste, and lower costs for consumers. Apple already uses USB-C charging ports on its iPads and laptops, but it resisted the switch on iPhones, citing concerns about stifling innovation and compromising security. Nevertheless, the shift to USB-C is now seen as inevitable.

In addition to the charger change, Apple is expected to introduce improvements to iPhone cameras and chips, along with potential price increases for its Pro models. The success of the iPhone 15 will be critical for Apple’s performance in the coming year, as the company aims to regain momentum after a lackluster few quarters.

Despite worries about Chinese restrictions on iPhones, Apple executives have highlighted an uptick in sales in the Chinese market during a period of overall decline. Analysts estimate that a potential ban would affect a fraction of iPhone sales in China. Nonetheless, it is clear that China remains an important market for Apple, and any negative sentiment from the Chinese government is cause for concern.

來源：
- 法新社
- Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart
- Insider Intelligence principal analyst Yory Wurmser
- 韋德布什分析師丹·艾夫斯

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

韓國科學傳播的興起

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

尋找先進文明的科技標誌

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論