城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

英格蘭銀行呼籲就數字英鎊隱私問題進行全國對話

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
英格蘭銀行呼籲就數字英鎊隱私問題進行全國對話

Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor designate Sarah Breeden has called for a “national conversation” to address public concerns surrounding the privacy implications of a digital version of the pound. The BoE and the UK’s finance ministry have been exploring the possibility of introducing a digital pound in the near future. However, critics argue that a digital currency could enable governments to monitor individuals’ spending habits and complicate cash transactions.

Breeden stressed the need to address privacy concerns and promote open dialogue on the topic. She emphasized that a digital pound would serve as the foundation for all digital transactions, ensuring trust in the currency. However, she acknowledged that there are challenges in managing privacy and defining the role of the state in relation to a digital currency.

Privacy concerns regarding programmability were also acknowledged by Breeden, who highlighted the need to establish clear legislation and terms and conditions to address these concerns.

Breeden further emphasized that privacy should also be a priority when considering private-sector digital currencies. She pointed out that eleven countries have already rolled out digital versions of their currencies, and the US Federal Reserve is also considering the possibility.

The impact on financial stability is another key consideration for Breeden. The responses to the public consultation on the digital pound will be published later this year, providing further insight into various aspects of the proposal.

It is worth noting that Breeden dismissed the idea that a digital currency would eliminate the availability of cash as suggested by critics.

資料來源：路透社

定義：
– Digital pound: A digital version of the UK’s currency, the pound sterling.
– Bank of England (BoE): The central bank of the United Kingdom.
– Privacy concerns: Concerns regarding the protection of personal information and individual privacy rights.
– Programmability: The ability to write code or instructions for a computer or digital system to execute specific functions or tasks.
– Financial stability: The condition in which a financial system, such as a banking system, is able to withstand shocks and maintain its operation.
– Public consultation: The process of seeking public input or feedback on a particular topic or proposal.

資料來源：路透社

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

健康覺醒：埃迪·赫恩如何改變他的中年生活

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

骨疾病和椎骨幹細胞

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

南極海冰達到歷史最低水平

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

環流對地球氣候的影響

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論