寶馬取消加熱汽車座椅的訂閱費

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
BMW has decided to eliminate the controversial subscription fee for heated car seats that caused an uproar among customers last year. The German automaker faced backlash when it introduced a monthly fee of $18 for heated seats, a feature that was previously expected as standard. The move prompted a community of hackers to offer their services to unlock the feature for those unwilling to pay extra.

While U.S. drivers were not affected by the subscription-only option, BMW owners in Germany, the U.K, and other countries had to decide whether to pay extra for heated seats. However, in a recent interview with Autocar, BMW’s board member for sales and marketing, Pieter Nota, announced that heated seats can now be purchased or declined at the point of purchase.

Nota explained that the decision to scrap the subscription fee was driven by low user acceptance and customer perception. “People feel that they paid double, which was actually not true, but perception is reality,” stated Nota. He acknowledged that while BMW wanted to provide an extra service by offering the option to activate heated seats later, it did not resonate well with customers.

The controversy sparked even more attention when two U.S. lawmakers, Paul Moriarty and Joe Danielsen, expressed their concern and considered banning the practice. They argued that car companies should not charge consumers a subscription fee for features that are already installed on the vehicle at the time of sale. Moriarty and Danielsen believed such business practices primarily served to increase corporate profits and aimed to protect consumers from rising costs.

Overall, BMW’s decision to scrap the heated seat subscription fee is a positive move that addresses customer feedback and ensures a more transparent purchasing process for its vehicles.

來源：
– BMW Scraps Subscription Fee for Heated Car Seats, Autocar

