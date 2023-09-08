城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

BGMI 古代木乃伊 8 月 XNUMX 日設置板條箱和兌換代碼：您需要知道的一切

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
BGMI 古代木乃伊 8 月 XNUMX 日設置板條箱和兌換代碼：您需要知道的一切

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become one of the most popular games in India, captivating players for hours on end. Despite its recent ban and subsequent return, the game continues to attract a loyal fanbase. With various updates and additions, BGMI is constantly evolving to keep players engaged.

One of the recent changes in BGMI is the integration of cricketer Hardik Pandya’s voice and the announcement of actor Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for BGMI India. Additionally, the game has introduced a new Ancient Mummy Set Crate that offers exciting in-game rewards.

The official BGMI Instagram handle has posted a video featuring the Mummy crate, generating much excitement among players. The post highlights that the Ancient Power Crate can be opened for just 18 UC (in-game currency) and provides the opportunity to obtain epic emotes and sets.

For players looking to acquire in-game rewards such as gun skins, outfits, weapons, vehicles, and more for free, BGMI has released redeem codes. These codes can be used during a limited 12-hour period to unlock various new rewards.

Here are the BGMI redeem codes for September 8:

– BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
– TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
– 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
– GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
– KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
– JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
– UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
– TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
– RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
– PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
– R89FPLM9S – Companion
– BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
– 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
– TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
– BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
– SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
– RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

To redeem these codes and claim your rewards, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.
2. Paste the redemption code in the provided space for in-game rewards.
3. Enter the captcha/verification code, and click on submit.
4. Once the process is complete, you can collect your redeemable prizes through the in-game mail.

Stay tuned for more updates and codes from BGMI as the competition heats up with the impending return of Garena Free Fire.

定義：
– BGMI: Abbreviation for Battlegrounds Mobile India, a popular mobile game in India.
– UC: In-game currency used in BGMI.
– Redeem codes: Special codes that can be entered in the game to redeem in-game rewards.
– Epic emotes and sets: Exclusive emotes and outfits with special effects and designs.
– Gun skins: Customizable appearances for in-game weapons.
– Outfits: Clothing items that can be worn by player characters.
– Vehicles: In-game vehicles used for transportation.
– Companion: A non-playable character that accompanies the player character.
– Crates: In-game items that contain randomized rewards.

來源：
– BGMI official website
– BGMI Instagram handle

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

谷歌將在印度推出 Pixel Watch 2 和 Pixel 8 系列

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

今天的 Garena Free Fire MAX 兌換代碼：索取免費遊戲內物品！

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

專業技術

谷歌將在印度推出 Pixel Watch 2 和 Pixel 8 系列

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
專業技術

今天的 Garena Free Fire MAX 兌換代碼：索取免費遊戲內物品！

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變銷售流程：全球銷售支持平台如何為企業提供支持

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
科學

新發現：類太陽恆星上的超大質量黑洞零食

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論