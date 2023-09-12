城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

BeXide Studio 將在 2023 年東京遊戲展上展示未公佈的遊戲

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
BeXide Studio 將在 2023 年東京遊戲展上展示未公佈的遊戲

BeXide, the reputable studio known for its popular games such as Doko Demo Issyo and Super Bullet Break, has announced that it will be exhibiting an unannounced title for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC (Steam) platforms at Tokyo Game Show 2023. This highly anticipated game will be showcased alongside BeXide’s previously announced game, Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to play both Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights and the undisclosed title at the “Indie Games Corner” booth. As a special treat for players, BeXide will be offering exclusive Tokyo Game Show 2023 acrylic key holders for Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights, as well as a separate original novelty for the newly announced game.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 24 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. This highly regarded gaming event attracts industry professionals, gaming enthusiasts, and media from around the globe, providing a platform for developers to showcase their latest creations.

BeXide’s decision to present an unannounced game at Tokyo Game Show 2023 has generated significant excitement among fans and the gaming community. With the studio’s track record of delivering enjoyable and innovative gaming experiences, the anticipation for this new title is at an all-time high.

Source: Gematsu.com

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論